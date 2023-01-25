Savannah Christley talks about life after her parents got reported to prison

Savannah Christley discussed her experiences in an episode of her podcast Unlocked after learning that her parents Todd Christley and Julie Christley had been sent to prison. According to Fox News, Savannah stated that her life is falling apart without her parents.



Todd and Julie were reported to separate prisons on January 17 after committing fraud.

Savannah said on the podcast, "Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually. We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough."

She further added, "I haven’t filmed a podcast since then. The podcast that's going to be airing today that you're going to be watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart."

Todd has been sentenced to 12 years while Julie has been sentenced to 7 years. They both are convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.