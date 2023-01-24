Jazz Jennings shares details about the new season of 'I am Jazz'

Jazz Jennings is seen embracing maturity in an advance look at the season 8 premiere of the show I am Jazz, in which she spars with her mother Jeannette, according to People.
Jazz is headed back to Harvard University for her sophomore year in the new season of the show and she is shown dating for the first time in years adamant about asserting her independence.
Jeannette requests Jazz, "Just stay in touch. Dad and I worry." To which, Jazz replies, "You can't be worried every single time I'm not with you. … When will the day come when you no longer track me on my phone? Or will you always track me?"
Jazz said about adulting, "I would say the most difficult aspect [of growing up] is just kind of leaning into the things that mom used to do for me that now I have to do for myself."
Jazz shared that the new season of I am Jazz will showcase her transition from childhood to adulthood.
