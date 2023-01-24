Marvel boss Kevin Feige reacts to MCU future concerns

Marvel chief Kevin Feige doesn't believe people will ever get bored of superhero films.

During an appearance on The Movie Business Podcast, the MCU boss opened up on people's anticipation of the genre's end for the last two decades.

"I've been at Marvel Studios for over 22 years, and most of us here at Marvel Studios have been around a decade or longer together," he added.

"From probably my second year at Marvel, people were asking, 'Well, how long is this going to last? Is this fad of comic book movies going to end?'"

Feige likened the question to asking if films based on novels could end.

"I didn't really understand the question. Because to me, it was akin to saying after Gone With the Wind, 'Well, how many more movies can be made off of novels?" he said. "Do you think the audience will sour on movies being adapted from books?'

"You would never ask that because there's an inherent understanding among most people that a book can be anything. A novel can have any type of story whatsoever. So it all depends on what story you're translating. Non-comic readers don't understand that it's the same thing in comics."

Meanwhile, Marvel movies traced their roots to Captain America in 1944. However, the current Marvel Cinematic Universe series has shot to popularity since Iron Man was released in 2008