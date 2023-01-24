 
Tuesday January 24, 2023
Zoe Saldaña sets box office record with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Zoe Saldana has become the first actor to have four films which grossed more than $2 billion at the box office

By Web Desk
January 24, 2023

File footage

Zoe Saldana has added another feather to her cap after becoming the first actor to star in four movies that grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

Saldana has achieved the latest milestone after her recent film Avatar: The Way of Water just surpassed the $2 billion mark at the global box office.

The actress’ other films include Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, which have grossed more than $2 billion.

Of starring in all these superhit films, Saldana said, “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time.”

“If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into,” she added.

Saldana reprised her role as Neytiri in the Avatar sequel, released in December 2022. In the Marvel films she portrays the green-skinned Gamora.