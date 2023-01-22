Prince Harry’s ‘complete fantasy’ bashed by army instructor whose ‘seen everything’

Prince Harry’s former instructor has been put on blast for ‘sharing complete fantasy’ in regards to his time within the army.
The former Sergeant Major Sergeant Major began everything by ridiculing Prince Harry’s story about not getting flight training beforehand.
Mr Booley made the admissions during his interview with The Mirror.
He started by saying, “Whilst the book compliments me, the recollection of the sorties and lessons is inaccurate, I'm afraid. It's important to highlight that nothing in the cockpit comes as a surprise.”
“The only time there are surprises is later in the syllabus, not as stated in the book, when emergencies are introduced.”
Even “Engine failures are practised before the first solo obviously, in case the student suffers one.”
For those unversed, Prince Harry’s Spare admissions read, “I felt the left wing dip, a sickening feeling of disorder, of entropy, and then, after several seconds that felt like decades, he recovered the aircraft and levelled the wings.”
“I stared at him. What in the absolute—? Was this an aborted suicide attempt? No, he said gently. This was the next stage in my training.”
T.J. Holmes was spotted after reports of her latest scandal with a junior at ABC surfaced
Hammad Shoaib previously danced to Asim Azhar's 'Habibi'
Sushmita Sen is all set to feature in web-series 'Aarya 3'
Paramore will be opening for Taylor Swift at her much-anticipated Eras Tour at its March kickoff show in Arizona.
The Beckhams were sat at the stands of St. George's Park watching their son Romeo’s match in Burton upon Trent on...
Meghan Markle’s response to why she decided to make a documentary hinted at contradictory behaviour