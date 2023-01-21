Jeremy Renner ex-wife Sonni contacts actor after accident: 'She was freaked out'

Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco contacted the actor following his horrible snowplowing accident despite their nasty divorce battle.

The Avengers star accident helped in calming things down with Pacheco who left him only 10-months after marriage citing irreconcilable differences.

An insider told Radar Online that Pacheco was worried for her ex-husband which made her contact him years after their divorce.

“They are both extremely stubborn,” said a source. “But things have calmed down in recent months and of course she was freaked out by Jeremy’s accident and is relieved to hear he’s doing better.”

The source shared that Renner has been talking to their daughter Ava daily via FaceTime. “She’s aware her dad was hurt, but they’re sparing her the gritty details,” the source said.

Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner in 2014 after 10 months of marriage and later appealed for sole custody of their daughter while accusing the actor of using cocaine and alcohol.

The Canadian model alleged that Renner had used drugs in front of their daughter.