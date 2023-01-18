 
Wednesday January 18, 2023
Feroze Khan lands celebrities into trouble by leaking their numbers online

By Web Desk
January 18, 2023
Feroze Khan was in news due to domestic violence case and recently, he is again making waves in news due to leaking Pakistani celebrities’ private numbers through a complaint he filed. In the complaint alongside his ex-wife Aliza Sultan Khan, Aiman Khan, Asim Azhar, Farhan Saeed, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Osman Khalid Butt, Musaddiq Malik, Minal Khan, Mira Sethi, Sarwat Gillani and Yasir Hussain.

As expected, an outrage was observed as a reaction from mentioned celebrities. Aiman and Minal expressed how their privacy was breached. Aiman penned down a detailed note on how her privacy was compromised and how mentally draining it was.


Similarly, Yasir Hussain shared screenshots of messages he has received from unknown numbers. Farhan Saeed has filed a complaint against him for leaking his private information. Others haven’t responded to this feud yet. 

Sarwat Gillani also expressed her rage through an Instagram post.