Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents about ‘powerful movie The Territory: Read

Leonardo DiCaprio recently shared his thoughts on National Geographic’s movie The Territory.



On Thursday, the Titanic star took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of himself along with the team after he attended a screening of the movie.

In the photo, The Great Gatsby actor could be seen wearing a combination of black and grey along with a baseball cap, while keeping a poker-faced expression.

Captioning the post, the Aviator star wrote, “Last night I saw The Territory, a powerful film made in collaboration with the Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous people about their fight to protect the Amazon Rainforest from land invaders in Brazil.”

While praising the movie-maker and protagonist, the 47-year-old said, “The filmmaker @alex_pritz, and protagonist @bitate_uru_eu_juma, are doing great work -- amplifying Indigenous voices in the fight against climate change and organising around legislation to protect Indigenous lands from deforestation.”

In the end, the climate activist requested his fans to “'Stream The Territory on @natgeo and learn more about their campaign at the #linkinbio”.

One of his fans thanked him in the comment section for all the work he does for the “Earth”.



“Thank you so much Leo for all you do to help the Indigenous people and the Earth! Love You Dude,” commented the actor’s follower.

“Always here with you to support you,” added another.