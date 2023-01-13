Prince Harry a ‘whinging ginger’ alternating between ‘lofty disdain’ and ‘obsession’

Prince Harry is being accused of acting like a ‘whinging ginger’ whose always alternating “between being avuncular and obsessed, between humour and lofty disdain.”
This allegation has been shared by royal author Jan Moir, in a piece for the Daily Mail.
In it, the writer admitted, “Prince Harry's television interviews have been fascinating. He alternates between being avuncular and obsessed, between humour and lofty disdain.”
“He's as sweet as syrup until someone has the temerity to ask him a question he doesn't like . . . then out pops the cloven hoof. 'What do you mean, scathing?' he snapped at Tom Bradby on ITV.”
“'And what difference would that make?' he said testily, when Anderson Cooper for CBS asked why the Sussexes didn't renounce their titles.”
“However, what I have really loved is his masterclass in passive aggression, particularly when he says the opposite of what he actually means.”
“'I have enormous compassion for her,' he said of the Queen Consort Camilla, whom he has described as 'dangerous' and 'scheming' elsewhere.”
“It made me think of the actress Julianne Moore — another whinging ginger.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turning into little juveniles who ‘couldn’t come to grips with the world’
Ben Affleck advised to quit his acting career for job at Dunkin' Dunuts after filming commercial
Shakira sparks backlash for criticising former partner Gerard Pique and his new flame in latest song
The List of Richest Actors also includes; Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson and others
"#BradPittIsAnAbuser” trends on twitter after Brad Pitt left stars awestruck with his presence at 2023 Golden Globes
King Charles retweeted Kate Middleton and Prince William’s stunning photo