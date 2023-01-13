John Abraham resists to comment on Shah Rukh Khan's physique in 'Pathaan'

John Abraham is set to play an antagonist in 'Pathaan' against Shah Rukh Khan

At an event, John Abraham ignores to comment on Shah Rukh Khan's body and fitness in Pathaan; the actor gets up to leave.

A video has been circulating that shows John attending an event. While talking interacting with the media, John dodges the question when asked about SRK physique in Pathaan, he subtly asks for ‘next question’.

After the release of Pathaan’s trailer, many fans and critics started trolling on the physique Khan has built up for the role. Social media is clearly divided between admiration and doubts.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial has already been facing trolls for its song Besharam Rang because the outfits worn by Deepika Padukone in the song that resulted in hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.



The trailer looks extremely exciting as it is filled with suspense, thriller and lots of action sequences. In the film, Shah Rukh will be playing a RAW agent who is brought back from exile to deal with John, who will be playing an antagonist in the movie. Meanwhile, Deepika seems to team up with Pathaan for the mission.



Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and is set to hit theatres on January 25, reports NDTV.