Rihanna and A$AP Rocky couple up for dinner following surprise Golden Globe appearance

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky made their way for dinner at an Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, after Rihanna's surprise appearance at the Golden Globes star-studded ceremony.

Dressed in all black, Rihanna and husband A$AP Rocky twinned in classic outfits as they decided to ditch the Golden Globes afterparty and head to the restaurant instead.

Rihanna was dressed in a black strapless gown with a long wool coat layered over the top, as per Daily Mail.

The Diamonds singer glammed up her look with a diamond necklace and earrings and wore her hair twisted up into a sleek updo and opted for a soft yet glamorous makeup palette.

The 34 year old finished her look with a pair of strappy heels and carried a diamanté encrusted box handbag. Her husband, A$AP Rocky opted for a smart tuxedo.



