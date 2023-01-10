 
Tuesday January 10, 2023
Smart move of King Charles ‘secret son’ to keep his battle for recognition

By Web Desk
January 10, 2023

King Charles alleged ‘secret son’ Simon Charles Dorante-Day has adopted a smart move to keep his battle for recognition and prove his claims.

According to a report by Daily Star, Simon has blocked hundreds of ‘disbelievers’, who brand him ‘fake prince’ on Facebook.

Meanwhile, people who have been blocked by Dorante-Day have come together on the social media site, in a group called "I have been blocked by Simon Charles Dorante-Day discussion group".

Earlier, Charles alleged ‘secret son’ had hinted at a big move in 2023, and vowed to prove his claims with a change of approach.

Simon, who hails from Australia, has repeatedly claimed that he is the son of King Charles and Camilla.

Even though Simon has received a lot of attention, he says that he had tried to keep his battle for recognition private.