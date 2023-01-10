BLACKPINK announces additional concert on 'Born Pink' world tour schedule: Check out

BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour is having a lot of success, as a result, the K-pop girl band increase the number of shows to meet to demands of the fans.
The girl band included four additional shows to perform on the Asia continent, Allkpop reported.
The group tour now includes a performance in Taiwan on March 19th, Singapore on May 14th, and finally Macau on May 20th and 21st.
In October 2022, the ‘Born Pink’ world tour was kicked off after the release of the highly anticipated comeback album of BLACKPINK of the same name.
BLACKPINK has since performed in many cities across Europe and North America. The last performance of the tour is scheduled for June in Oceania.
