Prince Harry snubbed by Elton John over his request for song

Sir Elton John has reportedly rejected Prince Harry's request to perform Candle in the Wind in order to commemorate the anniversary of the Duke's mother Princess Diana's death.
The Duke of Sussex's Harry's requested the music legend to sing Candle In The Wind at a concert marking the 10th anniversary of Diana's death.
The the 75-year-old singer told the Duke using the tune he played at her 1997 funeral was too "macabre".
Meghan's hubby has shared Elton's opinion in his memoir, Spare, adding that Elton instead chose Your Song for the gig at Wembley Stadium, London, which also featured performances by Duran Duran, Lily Allen, Take That and Sir Rod Stewart.
It is to mention here that Sir Elton John, who was close friends with Diana, played a re-working of his 1973 Candle In The Wind song at Princess Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997.
