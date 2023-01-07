Prince Harry opens up on 'Tiara-gate' row, reacts to 'what Meghan wants she gets' claims

King Charles' younger son Prince Harry has denied long-held claims that he told the Queen's dresser "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets" in a row over a tiara ahead of their nuptials in 2018.

In his bombshell memoir, the Duke of Sussex has broken his silence on 'Tiara-gate' row, denying he ever made any such claims.

Meghan and Harry were at Buckingham Palace to view a number of headpiece options to wear ahead of their royal wedding.

The former Suits star reportedly chose to wear one with emeralds and another with aquamarines, which prompted the late Queen to tell her: "Tiaras suit you."

But it was later claimed that she was told she could not wear the tiara, with Harry allegedly responding: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets”.

However, Harry has brought the truth to the public about the incident as he wrote in Spare the Queen’s royal dresser, Angela Kelly, told him that taking the tiara for an appointment with Meghan's hairdresser “couldn't be done”.

Harry, according to Page Six, wrote: "She fixed me with a look that made me shiver. I could read in her face a clear warning. This isn't over."

A separate book by royal correspondent Robert Jobson previously claimed tensions were high in the run-up to the wedding. He wrote in 2018: "The weeks leading up to the wedding had been far more tense for both Harry and Meghan than most people realised."

There were several claims that in the build-up to the wedding, Harry was 'petulant' and 'short-tempered' with members of staff.

Meghan Markle's hubby Harry also includes some personal details of his love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family in his memoir, 'Spare'.