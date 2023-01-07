Prince Harry savagely mocked by Suzannah Harvey over Duke's claims in Spare

A former model, who reportedly spent some love-up moments with Prince Harry in a field when he was 17-years-old, has mocked the Duke's confession after the royal revealed how it happened to him for the first time.



Suzannah Harvey, now CEO of Cotswold Airport, previously revealed that she was 'ambushed' at the Beaufort Hunt Christmas Ball when Prince Harry was just 17. She was then aged 23 and has claimed about her and Harry's alleged lip-lock moment.

The Duke of Sussex made some very unique claims about his first love encounter and killing Taliban in Afghanistan in his controversial memoir Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official publication date on Tuesday.



Suzannah Harvey's Instagram account shared a meme seemingly mocking the Duke of Sussex. In a series of posts on the social media sites her account also shared an image of Prince William in a B&Q uniform with a hilarious caption.

The model's account also shared a meme of Jay from The Inbetweeners with the caption: "Snorted coke, three birds behind the pub then killed 25 Taliban on my way home."



It comes as mystery surrounds the identity of the woman Harry lost his *** to. Harry shares intimate details of the experience in his new book Spare, in which he writes: "A humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion."

However, Liz Hurley has denied she was the mystery woman and Miss Harvey declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Daily Mail.