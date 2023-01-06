Vin Diesel shared a new picture of his Fast & Furious character Dominic Toretto

Vin Diesel updated his Instagram followers on the status of the tenth Fast & Furious film, Fast X. According to Hindustan Times, Vin recently uploaded a new image of his Dominic Toretto character from the franchise and announced that the movie's trailer will be released the next month.
Vin shared a picture of his character Dominic Toretto wearing his dark blue 'Toretto' mechanic work shirt. In the caption, he wrote that the trailer of Fast X will be released in the next month.
Vin wrote in the caption, "Trailer launch next month…#FastX"
This post of Vin has got the fans excited for Fast X. The film is expected to release in May 2023 and it will be the second-to-last movie in the franchise for the main cast.
Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier and will star an ensemble cast comprising Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.
Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance in 'Call Me Kat' where Leslie Jordon appeared as the lead
Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast
Gisele Bündchen stars in Louis Vuitton campaign alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, and Devon Aoki
Christian Bale's Netflix movie details Poe's literary work through references, in a fictional setup
It comes after Dua added another whopping £4 million to her fortune this year