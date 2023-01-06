Deepika Padukone is ‘grateful’ for ‘being present’ this year

Deepika Padukone talks about being grateful in past year

Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday yesterday and seems like it was exactly like how she wanted.

Earlier today, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel of her enjoying the soft breeze touching her hair as she cruises. Dressed casually, she is trying to soak all the freshness in the air and looks as stunning as ever.





Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, ‘A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present.’

She also mentioned that the reel was shot by none other than her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan next. She was a subject of criticism for Besharam Rang as well because of the element of ‘obscenity’ in it.