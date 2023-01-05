Nicola Peltz bashed for posing with designer pal: ‘So disrespectful to Brooklyn Beckham’

Nicola Peltz landed in trouble for dropping sizzling image with her designer pal Giuliano Calza as people accused her of “humiliating” her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers star shared a snap which featured her getting a kiss on her cheek from Calza who joked that the image would make Beckham jealous.

In the sizzling shot, Peltz could be seen sporting red lips while Calza embraced her from behind. “Make Brooklyn gelly,” the designer wrote in the comments.

Beckham was in on the joke as the next picture showed him posing with his wife with lipstick marks on his cheeks.

However, fans of the duo seemingly did not get the joke as they blasted her for disrespecting Beckham with the image.

“She puts her husband on the second picture. Strange. Poor Brooklyn,” one wrote.

“I'm sorry but (expletive).... why would you pose like that and it not be with ur husband,” one penned as another commented, “This is so disrespectful to Brooklyn!!! You have used him for his name!”



“Dear Brooklyn, this woman is humiliating you! Enough,” one comment read.