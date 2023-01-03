Alec Baldwin sends good wishes to daughter Ireland after she announces pregnancy

Alec Baldwin sent good wishes to daughter Ireland Baldwin who's expecting her first child with beau RAC.

The It's Complicated star’s wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to drop an adorable video of her daughter Carmen explaining to her other siblings about their half-sister Ireland’s pregnancy.

“So you guys know what uncle means?” the 9-year-old asked her siblings before telling them if they would become an uncle or an aunt.

She then pointed towards her father and revealed to him that he would become a grandpa, to which Alec covered his eyes with his hand in mock distress.

After this, the whole family congratulated Ireland, Alec’s oldest daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and RAC over the good news.



“From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me,” Hilaria captioned the post. “We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can’t wait to meet the little babe.”

Responding to the sweet wish, Hilaria dropped an adorable comment, “Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles.”