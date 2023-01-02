Khloe Kardashian shares poem about finding strength from ‘struggles’ after New Year

Khloe Kardashian dropped a somber poem about “crying” and “finding strength from struggles” after entering new year with intimate party.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a lengthy video of a woman reciting a poem about learning lessons from the past year and moving forward.

“I guess this is it y’all, we made it through 2022, 365 days, I hope we all learned something we can use,” the woman in the reel began.

"I hope we all got a little something that we can take with is into the next chapter of our journeys, and I pray that we all find balance while this world just keep on turning.

"This year we might have found a couple new friends, maybe fall in love and maybe just tied up some loose ends.

"Even if we spent some of them days crying, I hope we all remembered to dust ourselves off and give ourselves credit to keep on trying,” she said.

"I hope that we made progress out of every little bit of our pain, and I hope that we can all remember, ain't none of our efforts in vain.

"I hope we found strength from all of our struggles, and I really hope we all rose up in triumph despite all of our troubles.

"I hope that this year we got to see this life through a different lens, there's beauty everywhere, you just gotta believe you can see. We made it through 2022 y'all, so here's cheers to 2023," she concluded.

Before sharing the video, Khloe rang in New Year with a small get together at her home with close pals and family members.