Janhvi Kapoor to star in first Tamil film opposite Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor Debut Tamil film is going to be Jr NTR's 30th film

Janhvi Kapoor to feature in her debut south indian film alongside Jr NTR.

Previously, there were reports that Janhvi has signed a project opposite Vijay Deverekonda, but the news turned out to be wrong.

It is final now that the Mili actress is going to make her debut in NTR’s 30th film directed by Koratala Siva. The makers of the film have recently launched the poster of the upcoming film.

Kapoor’s mother, Sridevi was a well-known name of the entertainment industry who gave hit films to the Bollywood industry. Moreover, she was also known to be legendary artist in the South Indian cinema. Now, her daughter is also following her footsteps aiming to make her name in the south cinema as well.

The viewers has huge expectations when it comes to Sridevi’s daughters. She has six films in total in the Bollywood industry that has been appreciated by many and criticized by some. But with time, she is improving her acting skills even more.

Jr NTR’s 30th film is expected to hit theatres in April 2024, reports IndiaToday.