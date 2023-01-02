King Charles III, Camilla appear in good spirit as they make first appearance of 2023

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla appeared in high spirits as they stepped out for New Year's Day service at Sandringham estate on Sunday.



The King, 74, and his wife Camilla attended the the New Year's Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene this morning to welcome in the New Year. Baptist Minister Helen Stokley spoke of her "post church chat" with the monarch following the service.



Charles and Camilla greeted well-wishers ahead of the service, with the pair seen chatting with the excited fans who gathered to wish their favourites royals.



The King was in good spirit during the first outing of new year. He wore a tweed, brown shoes and a patterned tie, while Camilla, 75, wore a dark coat decorated with a brooch as they greeted crowds outside.

Previously, Prince William, Kate Middleton with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.