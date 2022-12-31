'House of the Dragon' & Netflix 'Wednesday' tie for number 1 spot in fan polls

Netflix Wednesday and House of the Dragon of HBO Max have tied in fan polls of the best TV series of 2022.



House of the Dragon belongs to the universe of Game of Thrones, the show depicts a brand new story from the world of George R. R. Martin's Westeros as it follows the rise and fall of the Targaryen family.

While Wednesday is the latest reboot in the Addams Family franchise, which is originally based on the 1938 Charles Addams cartoon of the same name, which was adapted into a popular sitcom in 1964.



Screen Rant conducted an online poll and asked fans to share their favorite series of the year, and while there were many titles discussed, House of the Dragon and Wednesday received the most votes by far, tying for the No. 1 slot.

Wednesday is infact the most-viewed English language series on Netflix and regency bias might account for some of Wednesday's strong performance.

House of the Dragon, which concluded season 1 in October, despite taking a little bit longer to simmer in fans' minds, it has trounced its competing series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to become the clear favorite fantasy program.

