King Charles alleged son supports Meghan Markle against 'media pundits'

King Charles III illegitimate son, Simon Dorante Day, is supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show.

He branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex docuseries "refreshing and honest".

"All we are hearing over here is how bad it is and how much people are 'not fooled' by it etc," he wrote on his Facebook account.

"Lots of talk the one-way and who cares...but they raise some interesting questions and the reaction to them, from the obvious media pundits, has been overtly nasty, divisive, and hypocritical from my perspective - the media pundits are obviously 'on a mission'.

He continued, referencing to expert comments: "Like, the 'blood's thicker than water response' for example ... Umm, from an adoption experience I know that's a crock of s***. They were all happy when Harry had to play third cog to Kate and Will."

Simon then questioned: "Are we any closer to having the truth revealed?"