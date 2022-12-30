Meghan Markle, Prince Harry selling their privacy?

This year remained full of events for Prince Harry and Meghan as they received praise and backlash for some of their controversial moves throughout 2022.



Harry and Meghan have drawn strong criticism for their docuseries, interviews, other projects and events throughout the year, and received a prestigious gong for their stunt against the alleged royal 'racism' and their charity works.

Some critics alleged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "selling their souls with breathless vulgarity", while others slammed the Sussexes for using the royal card to attract the lucrative contracts from streaming giant to spill the beans about their royal relative's behaviour towards them.

A large number of critics believe that the former Suits star and her royal husband found their practice of targeting the royal family as a useful business. While, few mocked Lilibet and Archie's parents for presenting themselves as victims.

Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors", flayed the couple,- who left the royal jobs in 2020 - "loudly claimed" the move was to "protect their privacy".

Sharing his thoughts on their new Netflix documentary, Spotify deals and magazine interviews, Bower says Meghan and Harry “have sold their souls with breathless vulgarity”.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, released in the last month of 2022, has sparked huge reactions as thousands of people lashed out at the couple for wasting the time of audiences with their repeated and self-admiring stunts, while a large number of the Sussexes' fans came in support of the couple and showered them with love for sharing their very private and intimate details.

Supporters of the couple may wish to defend them in the context of a serious discussion in the show about racism in the media, and conflict in the royal family.

Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform, wrote: "It's not that Harry and Meghan don't have a story worth telling; the prejudice they faced from the royal family and the British press was awful. But telling the story ad nauseam has diminishing returns.

"At some point, even the dimmest of minds among their fans is going to tire of their Oh, woe is us' routine as they play the victim card again and again."

Variety's intervention is particularly significant because Meghan gave the magazine an exclusive interview as recently as October 2022.

Harry and Meghan, as per several reports, lost a large number of their American and UK fans due to their repeated stunts against the royal family.