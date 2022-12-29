Eddie Cibrian addresses cheating allegations made by ex-wife Brandi Glanville

Eddie Cibrian refuted Brandi Glanville's accusations that he had an extramarital affair with Piper Perabo in order to cheat on her, according to Fox News.



Despite Brandi's multiple allegations of him cheating on her with other women, Eddie denied all the allegations saying that all such statements are untrue.

Eddie said, "I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now. Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true."

Brandi had accused Eddie of having a relationship with Piper while filming The Cave in 2005.

Brandi said, "She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me. I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’"

Brandi and Eddie ended their relationship because of Eddie's relationship with LeAnn Rimes whom he went on to marry in 2011.