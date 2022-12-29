Kanye West drives internet CRAZY in 'Glass Onion' appearance

Kanye West is spotted by netizens in Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, leaving the Internet in utter disbelief.
As per Sportskeeda, the Rian Johnson-helmed mystery-crime drama boasted various pop culture references.
However, eagle-eyed spectators spotted the Famous rapper in one scene where the film's cast was sitting as his face appeared in a mural.
The 45-year-old held a torch in one hand and donned a periodic attire with a drape in the mural.
Soon, the Grammy winner started to trend on Twitter, as fans flocked to react to the scenes on the platform.
Some believe the Netflix film intentionally put Ye reference, given the rapper's recent controversies.
Ariana Grande donates the Christmas presents at the Manchester hospitals after 5 years of concert incident
Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka began working together professionally in 2006 but didn't start dating...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ director James Cameron is wary of the kind of influence his films have had and will have.
Jameela Jamil weighs in on her troubles with a rare connective tissue disorder
Netflix horror series 'Wednesday' released on November 23, 2022
Netflix’s 'Emily in Paris' season 3 aired on December 21, 2022