Kanye West drives internet CRAZY in 'Glass Onion' appearance

Kanye West is spotted by netizens in Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, leaving the Internet in utter disbelief.

As per Sportskeeda, the Rian Johnson-helmed mystery-crime drama boasted various pop culture references.

However, eagle-eyed spectators spotted the Famous rapper in one scene where the film's cast was sitting as his face appeared in a mural.

The 45-year-old held a torch in one hand and donned a periodic attire with a drape in the mural.

Soon, the Grammy winner started to trend on Twitter, as fans flocked to react to the scenes on the platform.

Some believe the Netflix film intentionally put Ye reference, given the rapper's recent controversies.



