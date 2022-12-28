Meghan Markle, Prince Harry nothing more than a ‘busted flush’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been called out for being a ‘busted flush’ since the release of their docuseries.



These claims have been made by Lady Colin Campbell in her most recent interview with Nana Akua.

According to a report by Express UK Lady C was quoted saying, “If they manage to stay together, it is a downward slide because the fact of the matter is the only thing they had to sell was the glamour of being royal.”

“They have deglamourised it entirely. No one finds being sullied by filth, and they're victims, and 'poor me' is not glamourous.”

Before concluding she also went as far as to say, “Glamourous me is glamourous. I think they are a busted flush.”