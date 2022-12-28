Piers Morgan Twitter cleared after hacker shared offensive Queen posts

Piers Morgan's Twitter account is cleared hours after being compromised.
The 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain shocked fans when a bunch of expletive tweets were posted from his account.
Some of them went on to curse the Queen while others took a jibe at former British PM, Boris Johnson, and singer Ed Sheeran.
While the journalist kept silent, his son Spencer Morgan confirmed the news.
"Obviously dad’s finally been hacked," he tweeted before adding, "Ideal when he’s in a different time zone."
Cher sheds a few tears in the memory of her mother after getting a diamond ring from boyfriend as a 'gift'
They're expecting their first child, a baby girl, any day now
Ciara gets excited on her upcoming hosting gig and resolution for the New Year
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan moved to Switzerland for new year celebrations
Bella Thorne gets candid in Emily Ratajkowski's podcast