Sofia Vergara looks stunning as she continues vacation with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she enjoyed vacations with her husband Joe Manganiello after they celebrated Christmas Day on an exotic island.
The actress, 50, looked incredible in snaps shared to social media from their getaway, as she wowed in a deeply plunging dress.
The Colombian-born beauty posted the sizzling snaps and captured multiple selfies with her beau, 45, and uploaded them to Instagram to show her 27.5 million followers.
The True Blood actor softly smiled for the photo as he held the couple's small with dog in one hand.
Several of her followers took notice of the canine and humorously commented on the regular occurrence, with one writing: 'He is always holding the dog. Cracks me up.'
