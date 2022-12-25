Denise Van Outen sizzles in white swimsuit on sunny outing

Denise Van Outen looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she slipped into a white swimsuit on Saturday during a trip to Dubai.
The TV personality, 48, showed off her phenomenal physique as she beamed for an impromptu photoshoot while donning the all-in-one, which featured a one-shouldered design.
Her fair complexion appeared natural for the sunny day, as the Celebrity Gogglebox star added a pair of oversized black sunglasses.
The presenter has jetted out to Dubai this week with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba and her daughter Betsy Mead, 12.
It comes as Denise's friends think there could be wedding bells for the star in the coming year.
