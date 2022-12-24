Netflix upcoming Nour Wazzi project 'Looked In': Everything to Know

Nour Wazzi is gearing up for her new Netflix project Looked In, the filming of which began on December 20, 2022.

The shooting of the upcoming British movie will take place over the next couple of months and is expected to hit on the streaming platform in the last quarter of the year.

Wazzi is a famous British filmmaker, and best known for her directorial work in Habibti, Shackled, Up on the Roof, and Baby Mine.

Looked In is the production of Neon Films. The production house is famous for his blockbuster movies The Duck, Who Killed The KLF?, The Silent Storm, and Moon.

The upcoming Psychological thriller movie is about a journey of secrecy, betrayal, and murder.

The starring cast of the series includes Famke Janssen Alex Hassel, Finn Cole, Rose Williams, and Anna Friel.