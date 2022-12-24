Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc ‘has no substance or detail’, experts speak out

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned about their newly released docuseries amid claims it “lacks substance and detail.”



This accusation has been issued by royal author and host of To Di For podcast Kinsey Schofield.

Her claims came during an interview with Fox News Digital and claimed, “While I agree that they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit.”

“Expect ‘Spare,’ like the reality show, to lack detail. Full of filler, à la the bit about Harry losing his virginity to a 'beautiful older woman.' Who was it? Most people are noticing that while Harry and Meghan like to talk ... the two seem to lack substance and detail.”