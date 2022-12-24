BLACKPINK Jennie goes viral for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day

BLACKPINK Jennie went viral for attending a fashion show and going for the concert soundcheck with her fellow group members, on the same day.

Pictures of BLACKPINK Jennie making an appearance at the Jacquemus Le Raphia Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on December 12, recently came out.

The Korean pop idol supported her famous friends, Korean supermodel Shin Hyun Ji and Jacquemus’s founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus in an ethereal cream-colored mini-dress with a messy braid.

According to Koreaboo, Jennie went from making headlines in the fashion world to performing on her headlining world tour with BLACKPINK.



Jennie strutted across the podium in her Les Mules Bagnu twist-detail sandals to pose for pictures. She also enjoyed the after-party.



Despite the time crunch, the performer also made it to the BORN PINK soundcheck at Accor Arena in Paris.

Check it out below:



