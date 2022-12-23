Sunny Leone recalls reactions when she joined adult entertainment industry

Sunny Leone has always been a target for the trolls. She was always brutally called out for her career choices and in a recent interview, she has addressed the affect the trolling culture had on her.
Before Sunny joined Bollywood for Indian reality TV shows, she was a part of American Adult Film Industry which is a major reason why she was trolled and bullied. She revealed she used to get death threats and hate mail from India. She added that she was scared to visit India because of people’s anger.
She said in an interview with Galatta Plus, “In the beginning of my career, I received so much hate mail and death threats and all sorts of crazy things when I first came into the adult entertainment industry that I said there is no way I will ever go to India as Sunny Leone because they are so angry at me,"
She further added, “When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20 there’s a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don’t know. And I was alone so it wasn’t like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying ‘it’s okay, relax, don’t worry about haters, there are so many out there’. That was my first encounter with trolls and people talking all sorts of bad things."
Sunny was recently seen hosting a reality dating show Splitsvilla X4.
