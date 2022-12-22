Daniel Craig says he doesn;t care who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig admitted that he doesn't care about his famous character James Bond and isn't interested in who will play the role in the future at a screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in New York, according to Mid-Day.



Daniel shared that he does not have social media and he is not paying attention to the spy character but he said that he will be in the front and centre to see his successor.

When asked about his interest in which actor is going to play James Bond next, Daniel said, "I don’t really pay any attention. I just don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media."

When asked if he will enjoy watching a new actor portray James Bond, Daniel answered, "I’ll be front and centre [at the theatre].”

Daniel Craig portrayed the spy character James Bond for the first time in Casino Royale in 2006.