'The Crown' is branded 'sick' for THIS particular Princess Diana episode

The Crown is losing score in front of the audience amid filming of Princess Diana's death scene.

A Twitter user writes, "This latest from #TheCrown5 is sick!" as makers prepare to film the particular episode.

Meanwhile, an onlooker told The Sun: "They actually made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest administering the last rites for Diana as she is pronounced deceased."

"Prince Charles enters the room and is in floods of tears. In his hysteria he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It is all he can focus on as grief envelops him."

The Crown season five was released on Netflix in November. The series will reportedly end after season six.