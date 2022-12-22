'The Crown' is branded 'sick' for THIS particular Princess Diana episode

The Crown is losing score in front of the audience amid filming of Princess Diana's death scene.
A Twitter user writes, "This latest from #TheCrown5 is sick!" as makers prepare to film the particular episode.
Meanwhile, an onlooker told The Sun: "They actually made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest administering the last rites for Diana as she is pronounced deceased."
"Prince Charles enters the room and is in floods of tears. In his hysteria he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It is all he can focus on as grief envelops him."
The Crown season five was released on Netflix in November. The series will reportedly end after season six.
Simon welcomed his son Eric in 2014 with his fiancée Lauren
Gemma Bissix revealed she was sexually assaulted in the toilets of an awards ceremony
Metropolitan Police officers reportedly tackled and arrested a suspicion man after he sparked a fire outside...
"What's so sad here I think is what has already been squandered by Harry"
Katie Piper rejected Simon Cowell's job offer when he got in contact
William and Kate will not deprive Harry and Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibe of their Christmas presents