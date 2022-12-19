'Avatar: The Way of Water' earns $435 million in opening weekend yet underperformed

James Cameron's recently released science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water earned nearly $435 million in its first weekend of release, according to Mid-Day.
Though the film's collection in its opening weekend is huge, it is still considered underperforming as Avatar 2 was expected to have a business of around $500 million in its opening weekend.
As per a report by Box Office Mojo, the film will cross the $1.5 billion mark surely and it may also reach the $2 billion mark in its lifetime which is still low considering the scale of the film.
Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.
