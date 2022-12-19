Will King Charles accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's demands?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly want to meet with senior members of the Royal Family to address the 'issues'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made some serious allegations against the palace in their Netflix docuseries, want to “sit down with the Royal Family” a source close to the couple told The Times.



The California-based couple wants the palace to "take responsibility" for the "hurt and damage" they allegedly put them through, according to reports.

They are upset by the lack of a response from the Palace to their allegations which were laid bare in an explosive six-episode docuseries.



King Charles does not seem to pay heed any of the couple's demands until they admit their mistakes. According to royal experts and fans, the Britain's new king won't give in to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex threats.

Harry, in the final part of his and Meghan's show, admitted he would have "to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" from his brother Prince William, or his father King Charles.

