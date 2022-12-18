Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz pose with Kartik Aaryan at FIFA Worldcup Finale

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz were seen posing with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan at FIFA Worldcup Finale.
Sajal was dressed in casual attire consisting a plain white t-shirt paired with jeans and Sana chose to pull off a denim jacket with a collared shirt. While Kartik was seen pulling off a light colored collared shirt with a t-shirt inside, he completed the look with black shades.
Sajal being a global star was previously seen greeting Janhvi Kapoor at an awards function. Since Sajal has worked with late Sridevi in Mom, she and Janhvi share a friendly bond with each other.
She was recently seen in a film alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. While Kartik was last seen in Freddy.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan
Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023
Ben Affleck and Samuel were also spotted at a basketball game between the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics
They beat Fleur East, Helen Skelton, and Molly Rainford in a nail-biting final
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Lily Collins' boss - Sylvie Grateau - in 'Emily in Paris'
Jungkook's 'Dreamers' winning streak as it makes and breaks more records every day