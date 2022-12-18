 
Karisma Kapoor poses in style ahead of Qatar FIFA World Cup Final: See post

Karisma Kapoor shared her vacation pictures from Qatar

By Web Desk
December 18, 2022
Karisma Kapoor posing in Qatar, ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final
Karisma Kapoor is enjoying some quality time in Qatar ahead of the finals.

In the photo, Karisma wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants. She opted for a black cap and black sunglasses for her sunny day and flashed a million-dollar smile.

Karisma wrote, "Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies cloud with sun, blue butterfly and pink heart emojis."

Taking to stories, the actress shared a close-up picture of hers with multiple countries' flags hanging in the background and wrote, “Finals tonight.”

