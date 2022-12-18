Karisma Kapoor is enjoying some quality time in Qatar ahead of the finals.
In the photo, Karisma wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants. She opted for a black cap and black sunglasses for her sunny day and flashed a million-dollar smile.
Karisma wrote, "Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies cloud with sun, blue butterfly and pink heart emojis."
Taking to stories, the actress shared a close-up picture of hers with multiple countries' flags hanging in the background and wrote, “Finals tonight.”
