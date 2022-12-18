Alia Bhatt shares a sun-kissed picture from her typical Sunday

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt shows off her post-pregnancy glow again as she shares another sun-kissed picture on her typical Sunday.

Taking it to her Instagram story, she posted a picture where she could be seen lying on her bed wearing a comfortable grey t-shirt. The sun light directly falls on her face making her face glow even more.

Alia flashes her million dollar smile in the selfie. The caption on the picture read: “Time to trouble you with another one of my sunshine selfies. Happy Sunday.”

Bhatt, recently, delivered an adorable little baby girl on November 6. She named her daughter Raha on November 24 and also shared the meaning and significance of the name on her Instagram.

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings"¦ Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun, wrote Dear Zindagi actor.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, reports IndiaToday.