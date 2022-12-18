Katheryn Winnick who played Lagertha in 'Vikings' turns 45

Thousands of people on Saturday sent birth greetings to Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick who turned 45.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture and wrote, "Another trip around the sun and couldn't feel more blessed and grateful. The best one yet. Thank you all for the birthday wishes and what's coming next."
Winnick rose to global fame for stellar performance in the hit TV series "Vikings".
She played the role of Lagertha, the wife of Ragnar Lothbrok and the mother of Bjorn Ironside, in "Vikings".
She is currently staring in another hit TV show "Big Sky".
