Janhvi Kapoor oozes charm in white dress

Janhvi Kapoor has raised the temperature on the internet with her latest appearance in a gorgeous white outfit.
Janhvi shared some stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. She exuded regal elegance in the pictures.
In her caption, she wrote: "Meet me in the pale moonlight drops moon emoji."
Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, a survival thriller film, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. This movie marks Janhvi’s first collaboration with her father.
She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.
