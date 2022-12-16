Henry Cavill sparks speculations about James Bond after Superman axe

File footage

Henry Cavill surprised fans as he revealed that he was fired from his lead role in the Superman franchise.

However, the Enola Holmes, 39, actor has immediately sparked speculations that he could be cast as the next James Bond.

According to Forbes, the speculation took over the internet after Henry shared a statement earlier this year – revealing that he auditioned for the iconic 007 role in 2005 and was runner-up to Daniel Craig, who went on to star in four installments of the franchise.

Moreover, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, has been a surprise front-runner to take over from Craig as Bond in recent days.

Aaron is still in the lead with odds of 6/4 but Henry is now the bookies’ second-favorite with odds of 3/1, according to William Hill.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for the bookmakers, said, “Another twist in the search for our next James Bond has seen Henry Cavill’s odds slashed after the actor revealed he will not be reprising his Superman post in the early hours of Thursday morning.”

“His price of 6/1 to land the role has been halved to 3/1 overnight, with punters clearly working out that he will now have some free time on his schedule.”

Speaking of other names in the race, Lee continued, “It seems like a two-horse race between Cavill and Aaron, whose previous price of 4/5 has eased to 6/4 following Thursday morning’s news, with Tom Hardy (6/1) and Rege-Jean Page (8/1) considered less likely options.”

Henry took to Instagram and announced that he would not be returning to the franchise after a meeting with DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” he wrote.