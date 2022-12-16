Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's photographer pal Misan Harriman faces 'racism' in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photographer friend has revealed the racism he's faced from black cab drivers in the UK.

Misan Harriman, 45, a close friend to the Sussexes, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his experience with black cabs, calling it a 'persistent reminder of racism in the UK'.

He detailed in a video how 'a few days ago' after a 'wonderful meeting with somebody in the fashion industry' he had to hail down a black taxi because he couldn't get an Uber while in London.

However, five available taxi drivers drove past, while the sixth one stopped but soon refused Mr Harriman's 10-minute journey. In an earlier post, the photographer explained how he'd previously recorded 14 black cabs driving past him in one day.

Sharing a photo of some black taxis lined up, he wrote in the post: 'A persistent reminder of racism in the UK for me personally has been my experience with black cabs. For my whole adult life it has been an utterly humiliating experience for me. My record in one day is 14 YES FOURTEEN black cabs have driven past me with yellow lights on in one day!

His post comes amid his friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made serious allegations against the place in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.