Thursday December 15, 2022
Netflix announces the removal plan for January 2023

By Web Desk
December 15, 2022
List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix in January 2023

Netflix has planned to remove more than 100 movies and series at the beginning of the new year.

Here's the list of movies and series scheduled to leave Netflix in January 2023.

Movies and series leaving Netflix in January 2023:

  • 17 Again (2009)
  • 1BR (2019)
  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • A Clockwork Orange (1971)
  • A Little Princess (1995)
  • Above the Rim (1994)
  • American Ultra (2015)
  • Any Given Sunday (1999)
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
  • Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)
  • Beowulf (2007)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Blanche Gardin: The All-Nighter (2021)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)
  • Blow (2001)
  • Blue Jasmine (2013)
  • Breaking the Bank (2014)
  • Call Me by Your Name (2017)
  • Captain Phillips (2013)
  • Casino Royale (2006)
  • Cells at Work! (Season 1)
  • Charlie Says (2019)
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka Series (Season 1)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • City Slickers (1991)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
  • Contraband (2012)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
  • Deliverance (1972)
  • Delta Farce (2007)
  • Dennis the Menace (1993)
  • Doing Hard Time (2004)
  • Dolphin Tale (2011)
  • Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
  • Donnie Brasco (1997)
  • Dreamer (2005)
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
  • Elysium (2013)
  • Eraser (1996)
  • Eve’s Apple (La manzana de Eva) (2017)
  • Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
  • Falls Around Her (2018)
  • Final Score (2018)
  • Friday Night Lights (Seasons 1-5)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • Half Girlfriend (2017)
  • Half Past Dead (2002)
  • Hampstead (2019)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Rush Hour (1998)
  • Rush Hour 2 (2001)
  • Rush Hour 3 (2007)
  • Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day (2016)
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • Seven Years in Tibet (1997)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Shaun the Sheep (Seasons 4-5)
  • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • State of Play (2009)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Bridges of Madison County (1995)
  • The Call (2013)
  • The Devil’s Own (1997)
  • The Dirty Dozen (1967)
  • The Interpreter (2005)
  • The Lake House (2006)
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)
  • The Lucky One (2012)
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)
  • The Other Guys (2010)
  • The Paper (Seasons 1-2)
  • Think Like a Man (2012)
  • This Is the End (2013)
  • Timmy Time (Season 1)
  • To Be of Service (2019)
  • Training Day (2001)
  • Udta Punjab (2016)
  • Under Arrest (Seasons 1-8)
  • Vampires (1998)
  • Vegas Vacation (1997)
  • Wanted (2008)
  • When Harry Met Sally (1989)
  • Yes Man (2008)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
  • Thieves of the Wood
  • Blair Witch (2016)
  • Bulletproof 2 (2020)
  • Ratchet and Clank (2016)
  • L.A.’s Finest 
  • Mama’s Boy 
  • Back with the Ex (Season 1)
  • Yummy Mummies (Season 1)
  • Z Nation (Seasons 1-5) 
  • She’s Funny That Way (2014)