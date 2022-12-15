List of movies, series that will be leaving Netflix in January 2023

Netflix has planned to remove more than 100 movies and series at the beginning of the new year.
Here's the list of movies and series scheduled to leave Netflix in January 2023.
The pair memorably shared the stage at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.
Police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, frantically reported that...
Kelly Clarkson surprises fans and audience members with the vacation of a lifetime
Time Magazine: List of top 5 best K-pop songs and albums announced
Boss began DJing on 'Ellen' in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022.
Selena Gomez has the most spellbound reaction to her nomination for a Golden Globe