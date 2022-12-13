‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals his love for late Princess Diana

Dominic West, who played Charles in Netflix's 'The Crown', shared that he was in love with Diana as a young boy

Dominic West, who starred in the latest season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, revealed in a recent interview that he has loved the late Princess Diana since he was a young boy.

West, who portrayed King Charles in season five of The Crown alongside Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana, told Variety in a recent interview that he had ‘always been in love’ with Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997.

Talking about the filming of Diana’s death for the upcoming sixth season of The Crown, West said: “I’ve always been a royal watcher and I’ve always been in love with Princess Diana since I was 10 when they got engaged. God, I was in love with her as a boy.”

West then went on to add: “But during the ’90s, I’d missed most of this stuff. I was dimly aware of it, but so I hadn’t really come to any conclusions about the events we’ve shown in Season 5. So, I was sort of coming in fresh to it.”

The 53-year-old actor also dished details of him bagging the role of Charles in the hit Netflix show, and how he hesitated before accepting it.

West revealed his shock at The Crown creator Peter Morgan offering him the role, sharing, “I said, ‘I think you’ve definitely got the wrong person.’”

“It is such a successful show and Josh [O’Connor] had made such a success of it, it was a fairly big gamble to get involved,” West added.