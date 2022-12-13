Alessandra Ambrosio dazzles in colourful sweatshirt as she runs errands in LA

Alessandra Ambrosio cut a stylish figure as she stepped out in a rainbow-striped sweatshirt on Monday.

The 41-year-old supermodel, who recently supported her native Brazil at the World Cup, teamed it with a pair of brown Alo sweatpants for errands in Los Angeles.

She looked absolutely gorgeous as she added a forest green baseball cap and large, cat-eye-shaped sunglasses.

The fashionista and former Victoria's Secret Angel carried a medium-sized white bag over her shoulder.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The outing come days after the mother-of-two supported her native country at the FIFA World Cup.



