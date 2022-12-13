 
Alessandra Ambrosio dazzles in colourful sweatshirt as she runs errands in LA

Alessandra Ambrosio supported her native Brazil at the World Cup

By Web Desk
December 13, 2022
Alessandra Ambrosio cut a stylish figure as she stepped out in a rainbow-striped sweatshirt on Monday.

The 41-year-old supermodel, who recently supported her native Brazil at the World Cup, teamed it with a pair of brown Alo sweatpants for errands in Los Angeles.

She looked absolutely gorgeous as she added a forest green baseball cap and large, cat-eye-shaped sunglasses.

The fashionista and former Victoria's Secret Angel carried a medium-sized white bag over her shoulder.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The outing come days after the mother-of-two supported her native country at the FIFA World Cup.